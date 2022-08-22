Call Now!
We Truly Believe Our
Employees Are Our
Greatest Asset, And They
Deserve to Feel Like It.
Why Employees Choose Hachette
Work-Life Balance
“We only work for 8 hours and that includes your lunch break. I don’t think other companies do that. They don’t give you extra jobs after your work hours, and they give you an opportunity to do others things besides your work.” – Marie, Inventory Analyst
Training
“I came in with zero experience in a shipping environment or in a distribution center and I feel like I was trained very well and have been able to succeed in my job.” – Allison, Traffic Clerk
Career Development
“I’ve seen lots of people that started at the bottom grow into positions like coordinator, department lead, or even supervisors.” – Kent, Lead Maintenance Mechanic
Friendly Atmosphere
“We welcome all kinds of people here. One of my favorite things about working at Hachette is to be able to help everyone around in all the three buildings we have on this campus.” – Jose, Human Resources Representative
Diversity
“At Hachette they respect their employees. I work with people from all races, cultures, backgrounds and they respect each one of them as individuals.” – Jolisa, Data Entry Clerk
Jobs for Different Skill Levels and Interests
Associate Level
Equipment Level
Clerk
Maintenance
Administrative
What Interests You?
Even if you are not sure what kind of job
is best for you,leave us your information
and we’ll get in touch with you to help
you explore the options
Benefits at a Glance
Medical, dental, vision & company-paid life insurance
3 weeks paid vacation and 3 personal days to start. Paid holidays.
Competitive Pay, Raises, Bonuses & 401k Plan
Tuition Reimbursement Program