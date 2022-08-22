Work-Life Balance “We only work for 8 hours and that includes your lunch break. I don’t think other companies do that. They don’t give you extra jobs after your work hours, and they give you an opportunity to do others things besides your work.” – Marie, Inventory Analyst See All Open Positions

Training “I came in with zero experience in a shipping environment or in a distribution center and I feel like I was trained very well and have been able to succeed in my job.” – Allison, Traffic Clerk See All Open Positions

Career Development “I’ve seen lots of people that started at the bottom grow into positions like coordinator, department lead, or even supervisors.” – Kent, Lead Maintenance Mechanic See All Open Positions

Friendly Atmosphere “We welcome all kinds of people here. One of my favorite things about working at Hachette is to be able to help everyone around in all the three buildings we have on this campus.” – Jose, Human Resources Representative See All Open Positions